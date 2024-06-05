MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0205 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MFM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. 89,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,187. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.