Michael Hsing Sells 8,000 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.08, for a total transaction of $5,848,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,648,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Michael Hsing sold 2,824 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $1,948,560.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total transaction of $5,419,520.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock traded up $31.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $757.61. The company had a trading volume of 497,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,803. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 86.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $778.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $691.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $658.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $743.78.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 22.3% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

