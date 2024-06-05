Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 215.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 136,838 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $17,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 34,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,905,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,357,392,000 after acquiring an additional 363,902 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.76.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $924,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $95,015,134.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $924,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,015,134.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total transaction of $1,851,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 410,446 shares of company stock worth $47,822,703. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MU traded up $7.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.71. 22,257,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,271,652. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $133.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.43. The company has a market capitalization of $148.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

