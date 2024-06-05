MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.25

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.25 and last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 99371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.24.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Get MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN alerts:

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.16% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (FNGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies, selected by a committee. FNGS was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.