Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.38

Shares of Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 782870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Midnight Sun Mining Trading Up 21.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$65.19 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Midnight Sun Mining

In related news, Director Allan John Fabbro purchased 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$195,585.00. Corporate insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

