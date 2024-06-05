Mission Produce (AVO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 6th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.40 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.98%. On average, analysts expect Mission Produce to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mission Produce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $818.32 million, a PE ratio of 144.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

Insider Activity at Mission Produce

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 42,008 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $507,036.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,781,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,918,818.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 42,008 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $507,036.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,781,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,918,818.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 27,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $335,371.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 526,621 shares of company stock valued at $6,177,782 over the last three months. 41.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

