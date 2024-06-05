Mission Produce (AVO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 6th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.40 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.98%. On average, analysts expect Mission Produce to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mission Produce Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $818.32 million, a PE ratio of 144.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $13.99.
Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
About Mission Produce
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
