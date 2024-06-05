Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Shares Down 0.7%

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.71. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Mission Valley Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $46.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, and time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

