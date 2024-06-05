MOG Coin (MOG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $633.07 Million

MOG Coin (MOG) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, MOG Coin has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One MOG Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MOG Coin has a market capitalization of $633.07 million and approximately $34.85 million worth of MOG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MOG Coin Profile

MOG Coin’s launch date was July 19th, 2023. MOG Coin’s total supply is 390,570,159,911,439 tokens. MOG Coin’s official Twitter account is @mogcoineth. MOG Coin’s official website is www.mogcoin.xyz.

MOG Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mog Coin (MOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mog Coin has a current supply of 390,570,159,911,439. The last known price of Mog Coin is 0.00000136 USD and is up 2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $36,820,561.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mogcoin.xyz.”

