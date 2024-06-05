Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.19 and last traded at $67.90. Approximately 4,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.40.

Moncler Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.69.

Get Moncler alerts:

Moncler Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.8809 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Moncler’s previous dividend of $0.83.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.