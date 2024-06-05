Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,808 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,765,000 after purchasing an additional 463,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,715,000 after purchasing an additional 303,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,413,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,721,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,893,000 after buying an additional 648,270 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.98. 4,962,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,462,403. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average of $71.36.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.39.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

