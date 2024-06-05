Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 3.1% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,520,000 after purchasing an additional 120,665 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,650,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 429,936 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.39.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.27. The company had a trading volume of 656,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average of $71.36. The company has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

