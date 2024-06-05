Monroe Capital Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Monroe Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. Monroe Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 99.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Monroe Capital to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Shares of MRCC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,937. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Monroe Capital from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

