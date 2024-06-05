Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,060,275 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 6,405,837 shares.The stock last traded at $51.78 and had previously closed at $52.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.2% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 74,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

