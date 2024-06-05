Morningstar Investment Management LLC Acquires 458 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 7,817.6% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after purchasing an additional 286,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 615,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. Mizuho upped their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.46. 3,293,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,860. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $85.78. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

