Morningstar Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $435,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 245,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,243,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,074,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 6.2 %

AVGO stock traded up $82.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,413.09. 3,290,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,995. The company has a market capitalization of $654.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,333.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,224.99. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $776.38 and a 12 month high of $1,445.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Melius Research began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,341.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

