Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $412,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $2,061,490,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $288,168,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Accenture by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,388,856,000 after buying an additional 720,647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 34.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,230,000 after buying an additional 611,376 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,388,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,309,000 after buying an additional 578,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.00.

Accenture Trading Up 1.0 %

ACN stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.02. 3,001,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,970. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.24 and its 200 day moving average is $341.21. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $195.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

