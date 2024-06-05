Morningstar Investment Management LLC Invests $227,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 129,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 35,189 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in DTE Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.54. The stock had a trading volume of 822,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.25. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $117.44.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.30.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

