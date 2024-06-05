Morningstar Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.2 %

Blackstone stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,256. The company has a market cap of $86.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.11. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

