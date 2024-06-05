Morningstar Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 714,558 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after buying an additional 469,184 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,855,099,000 after acquiring an additional 318,495 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 34,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 79,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 2.5 %

Intel stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,032,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,015,762. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

