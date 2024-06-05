Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Free Report) were up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Mr Price Group Trading Down 7.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77.

Mr Price Group Company Profile

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Apparel, Home, Financial Services, and Telecoms segments. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and decor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

