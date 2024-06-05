MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank increased its stake in MSCI by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MSCI traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $498.31. 473,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,946. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.63. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.53.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

