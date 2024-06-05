Navcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,953.23 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $28,953.23 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00085876 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00012233 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 82.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,079.75 or 0.67688349 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

