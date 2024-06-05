Navcoin (NAV) Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $27,532.89 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00085692 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00029924 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00012146 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 82.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,079.75 or 0.67688349 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

