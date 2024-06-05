New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Shares Gap Down to $3.50

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.37. New Found Gold shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 14,357 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of New Found Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFGC

New Found Gold Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.18.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Found Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 72.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 1.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,875,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 69,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.