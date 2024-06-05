NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

NEU opened at $536.93 on Friday. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $396.07 and a 12 month high of $650.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $570.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $575.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $696.74 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 4.0% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 12.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NewMarket by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,875,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

