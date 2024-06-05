NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Stock Price Up 1.3%

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.10. 7,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,310,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

NexImmune Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.95.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($4.99) EPS for the quarter.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases in the United States. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

