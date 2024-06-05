Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells $84,480.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) insider Gary Weitman sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $84,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, May 20th, Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,329.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $158.34. 217,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,856. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.24 and its 200-day moving average is $163.35.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 35.8% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth $92,323,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

