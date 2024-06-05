NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Holdings Raised by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,666,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,554 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextNav were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextNav by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav Stock Down 0.5 %

NextNav stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 189,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,240. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.08. NextNav Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Insider Activity at NextNav

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 109.93% and a negative net margin of 2,133.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 23,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $99,603.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,130,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextNav news, SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 23,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $99,603.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,130,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,175.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 13,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $56,973.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,536.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 690,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,597 and sold 103,600 shares valued at $536,251. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextNav Profile



NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Further Reading

