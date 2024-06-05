Northern Capital Management Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Northern Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.68. The company had a trading volume of 61,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,237. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $244.75.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

