Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Northrim BanCorp has a payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. Northrim BanCorp has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 17.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David J. Mccambridge bought 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.93 per share, with a total value of $29,661.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,340.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Further Reading

