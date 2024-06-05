NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.42-$3.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWE. StockNews.com raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.98.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

In other news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $35,243.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $545,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,602 shares of company stock worth $183,805. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

