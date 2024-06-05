Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report released on Thursday, May 30th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Shares of CVE:NOU opened at C$2.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.15. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1 year low of C$2.55 and a 1 year high of C$4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$331.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.87.

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( CVE:NOU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.34).

In other Nouveau Monde Graphite news, Senior Officer Charles-Olivier Tarte sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.85, for a total value of C$106,875.00. In other news, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.09, for a total transaction of C$107,975.00. Also, Senior Officer Charles-Olivier Tarte sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.85, for a total value of C$106,875.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,500 shares of company stock worth $312,850. Insiders own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

