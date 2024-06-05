NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE NBY opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $44.80.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.39% and a negative net margin of 80.76%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
