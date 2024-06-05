Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297,536 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.16% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $736,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,063,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,451. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $633.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $142.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

