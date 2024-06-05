NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.32. NRG Energy has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $87.58.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

