Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRIX. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $783.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.17. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $18.12.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.04. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 178.93%. The company had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,489 shares of company stock worth $112,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,900,000 after buying an additional 1,226,497 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after buying an additional 601,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 810,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 120,141 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares during the period.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

