NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the first quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

NS opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.69. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 225.35%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

