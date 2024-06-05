Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.47. 7,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,162. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $14.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

