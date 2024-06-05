Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NCA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,373. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

