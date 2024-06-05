Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXC)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NXC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.12. 33,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,998. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

