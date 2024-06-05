Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NPCT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,670. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,623 shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $235,052.97. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,423,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,568,409.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 266,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,885.

