Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2867 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

DIAX traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. 59,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,640. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

