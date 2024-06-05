Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2867 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance
DIAX traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. 59,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,640. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20.
Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.