Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Bought by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NULV. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 228,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 31,616 shares during the period. AIFG Consultants Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NULV traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.92. 84,512 shares of the stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

