Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 1st

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
NMT stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. 30,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,063. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
