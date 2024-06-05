Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,335. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

