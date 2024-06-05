Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,764. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $17.97.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
