Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,764. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $17.97.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

