Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.417 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,362. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $335,805.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,748,806 shares in the company, valued at $56,653,255.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

