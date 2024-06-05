Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.417 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,362. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $12.69.
Insider Transactions at Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund
