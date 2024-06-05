Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:NXJ opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $86,311.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,807,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,621,303.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 97,633 shares of company stock worth $1,174,726 over the last 90 days.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Featured Stories

