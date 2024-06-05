Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 78,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,706. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26.
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
