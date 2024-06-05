Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.84. 55,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,723. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $96,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,170,599 shares in the company, valued at $62,047,188. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 193,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,603. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

