Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.84. 55,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,723. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.

Insider Activity at Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $96,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,170,599 shares in the company, valued at $62,047,188. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 193,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,603. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.