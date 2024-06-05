Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.84. 55,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,723. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
